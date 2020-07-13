Leaked UPSR question papers: Engineer’s conviction, jail term quashed in Kuala Terengganu

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed made the decision after allowing the notice of appeal filed by P. Prem Kumar, 40, to set aside the decision made by the Sessions Court against him earlier, as the prosecution did not object to the appeal. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 13 — The High Court here today quashed the conviction and three years’ jail sentence of an engineer charged with possessing leaked Primary School Achievement Test (UPSR) question papers, in 2014.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed made the decision after allowing the notice of appeal filed by P. Prem Kumar, 40, to set aside the decision made by the Sessions Court against him earlier, as the prosecution did not object to the appeal.

In October 2018, the Kemaman Sessions Court sentenced Prem, who was working at a chemical company in Kemaman, to a three years jail term, after he was found guilty on five counts of possessing several UPSR question papers for Tamil Language, Science and Mathematics stored in his Iphone5.

He allegedly committed the offence at the Malay Sino Chemical Factory PT4406 in Telok Kalong Industrial Area, Kemaman at 1 pm, between Sept 9 and 15, 2014.

The charge, under Section 8 (1) (c) (iii) of the Official Secrets Act 1972 carries a jail term of not less than one year and not more than seven years.

Deputy public prosecutors Nik Ahmad Marzuki Nik Mohamad and Wan Amira Kusaini Wan Abdul Malek appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers Haresh Mahadevan and Ramzani Idris represented Prem. — Bernama