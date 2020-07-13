Ismail Sabri: 787 returnees ordered to undergo Covid-19 home quarantine

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — A total of 787 out of 793 Malaysians returned home via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) yesterday have been ordered to undergo mandatory home quarantine while six individuals were taken to hospitals.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that these individuals had flown in from Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Qatar, Myanmar, Philippines, Taiwan, India, Laos, China and Hong Kong.

“A total of 139 individuals entered via the Sultan Iskandar Building, Sultan Abu Bakar Complex, Pasir Gudang Port and Pasir Gudang ferry terminal have been ordered to undergo mandatory home quarantine.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have also conducted 1,178 checks on returning Malaysians to see the level of compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of home quarantine and found all are in compliance with the instructions,” he said in a statement on the development of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) today.

He said for the period of June 10 until yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) had screened 17,152 individuals at the KLIA.

He said of the total, 17,080 individuals tested negative for Covid-19 and were undergoing mandatory home quarantine while another 72 individuals tested positive and were sent to hospital for treatment.

On the compliance operations task force, the PDRM detained 37 individuals for flouting the SOP, of which five were placed under remand while the rest were issued with compounds.

“The offences committed include activities in nightclub (one), activities involving of a group of people that make it difficult to maintain social distancing (16) as well as activities that violate the SOP (20).

Ismail Sabri said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had conducted inspections at nine sites across the country involving 15 enforcement officials, and all were found to be adhering to the SOP. — Bernama