Police: Hunt on for man who allegedly raped, prostituted 13-year-old daughter in Kajang

Police are looking for a man to facilitate investigations relating to allegations of raping and prostituting his 13-year-old daughter at their home in Kajang, for the past three years. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Police are looking for a man to facilitate investigations relating to allegations of raping and prostituting his 13-year-old daughter at their home in Kajang, for the past three years.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the suspect’s abusive behaviour was reported by the victim’s aunt yesterday after learning of the incident earlier this month.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim was believed to have been raped by her biological father when she was 10 years old and the mother knew about it, but no action was taken after the suspect promised not to repeat his actions,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaid said this was carried out from mid-2019 to February this year and the suspect is alleged to have forced the victim to serve more than 20 customers who were brought home by him.

“The suspect is believed to have brought the customers home and forced the victim to cater to their sexual needs, but no payment was obtained from them,” he said.

The case, he said is being investigated under Section 376B/ 372 of the Penal Code and Section 43(1) (a) of the Children’s Act.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, can contact any nearby police station or Investigating Officer Insp Hafiza at 0183903410 or 03-89114222. — Bernama