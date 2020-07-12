In Johor, Bersatu’s Pasir Gudang division launches post-Covid-19 task force ahead of party reforms

Pasir Gudang Bersatu division chief Mohd Khairulfadhlan Mohd Dzurri (2nd left) together with the division’s committee members after a meeting in Johor July 12, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Pasir Gudang Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia

JOHOR BARU, July 12 — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pasir Gudang division of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will form a post-Covid-19 task force to assist the parliamentary constituency’s more than 50,000 residents.

It is understood that the Pasir Gudang Bersatu division is among the first in the country to set up such a task force that will assist the constituency’s residents through the party’s 17 branches.

In a statement, Pasir Gudang Bersatu said it will initiate the task force by gathering on-the-ground information on residents’ difficulties and concerns which will then be taken to the authorities for further action.

“In this regard, the division invites the people of Pasir Gudang, regardless of their political allegiances, to join and assist the task force in helping those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the parliamentary constituency,” read the statement that was issued today.

The task force was among the issues finalised during a division meeting last night that was chaired by the division’s newly-minted chief Mohd Khairulfadhlan Mohd Dzurri, who recently won the division’s poll.

The statement added that the meeting also took note of other issues that are in the process of being resolved within the constituency such as the problems faced by fishermen in Kampung Kuala Masai.

“In this regard, the Pasir Gudang Bersatu division would like to express its heartfelt appreciation to Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee for the allocation of a new jetty at Kampung Kuala Masai through the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM),” read the statement.

The division also agreed to fully support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the party’s president and acting chairman as well as the country’s eighth prime minister.

“The division also wishes to record its appreciation to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the party’s former chairman and the country’s seventh prime minister.

“At the same time, the division accepts the decision of the party’s supreme council that the membership of Dr Mahathir, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah and Maszlee Malik have been terminated according to clauses 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the party’s constitution.

“The Pasir Gudang Bersatu division also hopes that its party members can remain loyal and continue efforts to strengthen the party,” read the statement.