Higher Education minister congratulates Dr Masliza on appointment at Oxford University

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad today congratulated Dr Masliza Mahmod who has been appointed as Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford.

In a statement uploaded on her Facebook page, Noraini said that the achievement of Dr Masliza, from Batu Pahat, Johor, should serve as an inspiration to students and lecturers of higher learning institutions in the country to continue to do research and study for global recognition.

“I wish her continuous success in her research and to contribute many more great things to the medical world”, she said.

Noraini said that Dr Masliza, 47, obtained her Bachelor’s degree of Medicine from the University of Otago, New Zealand, then her Master’s degree of Medicine from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) before furthering her studies and becoming a lecturer at the Oxford University.

Noraini also said that she believed Dr Masliza’s success is the result of the latter’s hard work, perseverance and determination in conducting research in the field of Cardiovascular Medicine.

Dr Masliza made history as the first Malaysian woman to be promoted as Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Oxford University, United Kingdom recently, and is currently a member of the Steering Committee of the British Society of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance (BSCMR).

She also a member of London’s Royal College of Physicians (MRCP). — Bernama