Agong expresses pride, congratulates Dr Masliza on Oxford University appointment

University of Oxford's Centre for Clinical Magnetic Resonance Research head of Clinical Trials Group and the university's research lecturer Dr Masliza Mahmod, with (from left) Datuk Dr Aizai Azan Abdul Rahim, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Azhari Yakub and Datuk Dr Mohamed Ezani Md Taib during the IJN team’s visit to the university. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today congratulated Dr Masliza Mahmod on her appointment as Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Oxford University, United Kingdom recently.

Istana Negara in a post on Instagram said, His Majesty also expressed pride because Dr Masliza has made history as the first Malaysian woman to be appointed to the position at a prestigious university.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah is also pleased because Dr Masliza has made the nation proud.

“In this regard, His Majesty hopes that Dr Masliza’s achievements and perseverance will be a source of inspiration for all Malaysians to work hard and strive to achieve success in their respective fields, be it locally, or at the global stage,” the statement said.

His Majesty also wished Dr Masliza all the best and prayed for her continued success in the field of cardiology and to succeed to be among the world’s renowned cardiologists.

Dr Masliza, 47, from Batu Pahat, Johor, is currently a member of the Steering Committee of the British Society of Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance (BSCMR).

A member of the London’s Royal College of Physicians (MRCP), Dr Masliza earned her Master of Internal Medicine (MMed) from Malaysia and primary medical degree (MBChB) from Otago University, New Zealand. — Bernama