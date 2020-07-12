266 investigation papers on Covid-19 fake news so far, says senior minister

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 172 of the cases were still under investigation, 30 charged in court, 12 given warning notices, 13 in the midst of trial while 17 more pleaded guilty. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have opened 266 investigation papers to date in connection with the spread of fake Covid-19 news.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 172 of the cases were still under investigation, 30 charged in court, 12 given warning notices, 13 in the midst of trial while 17 more pleaded guilty.

“The police and the MCMC will continue to closely monitor the spread of fake news. The government takes a serious view on this and will not compromise when it comes to fake news,” he said in a statement here today.

Ismail Sabri said the government, through the MCMC’s Quick Response Team, which monitors suspicious news and allegations, has so far published 351 fake news denials and clarifications with regard to Covid-19.

He also reminded the people to be more careful before sharing unverified content, and to verify them with the Quick Response Team at 03-8911 5103 or via its website www.sebenarnya.my. — Bernama