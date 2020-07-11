Zuraida: Ampang targeting to be a city next year

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said Ampang is targeting to achieve city status next year. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Ampang is targeting to achieve city status next year, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Zuraida, who is the Ampang Member of Parliament, said Ampang has achieved rapid development and is on the way to becoming a city.

“Among the projects being implemented are a swimming pool, a control centre, and the relocation and upgrading of food courts.

“These are among the works being implemented to elevate it to a city council; we are targeting 2021,” she said after visiting the development site of Dataran Belia Kampung Bukit Sungai Puteh in Ampang here today.

Zuraida said the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council has recorded annual revenue of over RM100 million and a population of more 500,000 people, which are part of the requirements for getting city status.

There are now 16 cities in Malaysia — Kuala Lumpur, George Town, Seberang Prai, Ipoh, Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam, Alor Setar, Johor Baru, Melaka City, Kuala Terengganu, Kota Kinabalu, Miri, Kuching, Iskandar Puteri, Seremban, Subang Jaya.

Meanwhile, commenting on the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant development under the National Cleanliness Policy, she said every state will have at least one WTE plant. — Bernama