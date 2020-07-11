Wee: MCA in ‘fighting mode’, ready to face GE15

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said MCA is in ‘fighting mode’ and ready to face all possibilities including that of a snap election. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, July 11 — MCA is in ‘fighting mode’ and ready to face all possibilities including that of a snap General Election (GE), says its president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said a central-level team had been instructed to make preparations and travel to all divisions for the purpose.

“So far, for the Johor MCA, out of our 26 divisions, we have held dialogue sessions with 23.

“At the same time, a central-level team led by MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon and the vice-presidents are travelling to all places and for the Johor Zone, he (Chong) himself went down and visited seven divisions to review their preparations,” he told reporters after chairing the Johor MCA meeting here, today.

Wee said a briefing was also given to committee members on national issues and recent political scenarios following the formation of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

According to Wee, preparations for the GE need to be done earlier to prevent last-minute panic.

The Ayer Hitam MP also said that PN would not face problems in terms of the distribution of seats in GE15, and his party was ready to discuss the matter.

“We have gone through the GE 14 times and are matured and well-versed with the existing system. All discussions on the division of seats will be (done) at the central level.

“We already have a system, namely to discuss, deliberate, and together, support our struggle,” he said, adding that he was confident PN would be wise in fielding candidates, including in the traditional seats contested by the respective component parties. — Bernama