Sarawak party says will back Shafie Apdal for PM if Pakatan regains Putrajaya

File photo of Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal in Membakut January 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, July 11 — A Sarawak political party has thrown its support behind Warisan president and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to be prime minister should the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus bloc regain federal power.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) said the choice of Shafie will set a precedent for an East Malaysian to hold the highest post in the Malaysian government, adding that its support is consistent with its resolution that the two Borneo states are equal partners to the peninsula.

“The election of an east Malaysian as prime minister is a goal that all loyal Sarawakians ought to fight for,” PSB said in a statement today.

PSB has two lawmakers in Parliament: Selangau MP Baru Bian and Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat.

Baru was formerly Sarawak PKR chief and left the party just before the collapse of the PH government in February. Masir resigned from Parti Rakyat Sarawak in 2018.

Dark horse Shafie was first named as a possible prime ministerial candidate by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after failing to garner PKR’s backing to return to office if PH Plus regains its majority in Parliament.

The alliance consists of PH parties PKR, DAP and Amanah, Warisan and a new independent bloc led by Dr Mahathir and five other MPs who are currently challenging their expulsion from ruling party Bersatu in court.

The PH presidential council had earlier this week said it has decided on PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its PM candidate.