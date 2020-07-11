Nearly 100 youths from Port Dickson branch say quitting PKR

Port Dickson PKR Youth permanent chairman Amirudin Abdul Wahab said nearly 100 members are quitting the party. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PORT DICKSON, July 11 — Nearly 100 Port Dickson AMK (PKR Youth) members including its permanent chairman, secretary and all 15 committee members today, announced they were quitting the party.

Permanent chairman Amirudin Abdul Wahab said the move was taken as the group was disappointed with the party’s narrow political goals.

“The party is even willing to sack or suspend loyal and dedicated party members over small matters, only because they have differing points of view.

He said members were supposed to go along with the party’s obsession on Anwar becoming the next prime minister and those who disagree would be sacked.

“The reform agenda and championing the people are topics which are getting less attention but instead labelling and attacking one another will be the topic of discussion, just because some have different views on the issue about Anwar becoming prime minister,” he said in a press conference here today.

He said the current Port Dickson Branch PKR Youth leadership has been kept hanging after PKR Youth chief Mohd Nazir Hamed got a no-confidence vote in the 2019 PKR Youth Annual General Meeting while his deputy Muhammad Affandi Abd Malik and vice-chief Ammar Abd Rashid were suspended last month.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the group fully supported the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Bernama