Penang pays tribute to M’sian frontliners with exclusive deals, freebies

State executive councillor for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Yeoh Soon Hin today said these were the state government’s initiatives under the ‘Thank You Frontliners’ campaign to honour the frontliners’ contributions and sacrifices in battling against the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, July 10 — Penang today introduced exclusive deals and complimentary attraction passes for Malaysian frontliners as gratitude for their efforts in keeping the country healthy and safe from Covid-19.

State executive councillor for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage (PETACH), Yeoh Soon Hin today said these were the state government’s initiatives under the “Thank You Frontliners” campaign to honour the frontliners’ contributions and sacrifices in battling against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the campaign included complimentary admission tickets and attractive discounts on accommodations and attractions in Penang to the eligible Malaysian frontliners, namely the Malaysian police, and health department, locally deployed military, immigration, civil defence and city council personnel, and the People’s Volunteers Corps (Rela).

“While most of us stayed home, these frontliners worked non-stop every day, including weekends and festive seasons, and even during the fasting month to curb the spread of the virus.

“But even heroes need a break, that’s why we are offering free passes and attractive deals to essential workers in Malaysia working at the frontlines of the Covid-19 crisis,” he said at a press conference at The TOP @ Komtar, here.

Also present were Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Penang Chapter chairman, Khoo Boo Lim; Association of Tourism Attractions Penang (ATAP), Ch’ng Huck Theng; Penang Global Tourism chief executive officer, Ooi Chok Yan and Penang Wedding Professionals Association (PWPA) co-founder, Loh Chin Siang.

Meanwhile, he said the Malaysian frontliners were also given special package deals to have their weddings arranged in Penang between January and September, 2021.

He said PWPA had curated 62 “once-in-a-lifetime” deals under its own campaign, #pwpacares.

“Frontliners who had to postpone their weddings due to the pandemic will be honoured with attractive deals by various hotels, event spaces and wedding vendors for an unforgettable wedding experience in Penang,” he added.

The “Thank You Frontliners” and #pwpacares campaign deals are available until the end of 2020, which can be found at https://penangtraveldeals.com/. — Bernama