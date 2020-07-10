Muhyiddin: Malaysian envoys can help in efforts to revive economy

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya May 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today that Malaysian ambassadors and high commissioners have an important role to play in helping the government to revive the economy post-Covid-19.

He said it was important for them to help boost Malaysia’s trade and investment relations with other countries and attract more investors, as the economic environment had become more challenging, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

“I also asked them to work hard to enhance bilateral ties which can add value to trade and investment in areas like tourism, science, education and information technology.

“I have full confidence that all these ambassadors and high commissioners who have been appointed can discharge their duties well in service of the country,” he said in a posting on his Facebook today.

Earlier, Muhyiddin received a 45-minute courtesy call from four ambassadors and one high commissioner who were newly appointed.

They are Datuk Bala Chandran Tharman (Ambassador to Russia), Abu Bakar Mamat (Chile), Sazali Mustafa Kamal (Turkey), Zamshari Shaharan (Qatar) and Haznah Md Hashim (High Commissioner to Bangladesh).

The prime minister congratulated them on their appointments. — Bernama