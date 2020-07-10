MACC nabs Sabah minister’s lawyer over probe into Risda land deal, source says

The lawyer who had represented Datuk Peter Anthony in the case was picked up by MACC officers in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KOTA KINABALU, July 10 — A lawyer acting for Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigations on a Risda land deal, according to a source from Parti Warisan Sabah.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the lawyer who had represented Anthony in the case was picked up by MACC officers in Kuala Lumpur yesterday who received a six-day remand order from a magistrate in Kota Kinabalu earlier today.

“We are told it is over the Risda land deal. He was told to go to the MACC office to give a statement which he cooperated with, and then got arrested,” the source told Malay Mail today.

Anthony and another lawyer, Michael Ubu are facing several charges, including money laundering over the multi-million ringgit Risda land deal.

This is the second arrest made by federal MACC officers from Kuala Lumpur in Sabah recently.

Two days ago, a state department director who was newly installed was also detained by MACC for a separate investigation into state-government projects.

He was remanded for four days.

Sabah MACC declined to comment on the arrests when contacted.