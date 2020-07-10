KL freelance town planner charged with insulting Agong

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — A freelance town planner pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today with making and initiating offensive communications on Facebook against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 2018.

Nazaruddin Mohamad, 48, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before Judge M. M. Edwin Paramjothy.

He was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications through his Facebook account with the intention of annoying others on March 13, 2018, at 12.33 am.

The link was read at Menara A Pandan Kapital, Jalan Pandan Utama, Pandan Indah, here, on March 27, 2018 at 10 am.

The charge, under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same act, provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, upon conviction.

The offender could also be fined another RM1,000 for each subsequent offence committed after conviction.

Prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Norhani Mohd Adzhar prosecuted, while Nazaruddin was represented by lawyer Muhammad Iqbal Ismail.

The judge fixed Aug 10 for mention. — Bernama