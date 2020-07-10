Hannah Yeoh’s alleged slanderer to be charged soon, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman headquarters July 10,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Police know the identity of the person behind a fake Facebook post attributed to Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh and charges will soon be arraigned against the person, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said today.

The inspector-general of police declined to disclose further details.

“We have identified who slandered her and the person will be charged,” he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman.

The case is being investigated under the Sedition Act.

Police had previously called on Yeoh for an explanation over a remark posted on her Facebook page deemed seditious and inflammatory.

According to the police, the quote in question was: “Considering that the deputy minister of women and family development is from PAS, so marriage with a minor (to permit sex with children) will spread after this. This is the disease of uncivilised Muslims in this country.”

In a March 11 Facebook post, Yeoh said she shared the quote to refute claims that she made it previously.