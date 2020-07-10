Enforcement personnel deployment at border areas limited to five years, says Bukit Aman

JIPS director Datuk Zamri Yahya said the deployment period is an internal management move being implemented in stages. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — To ensure that enforcement personnel assigned at the borders are not exposed to abuse of power, Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) will see to it that their deployment at the border areas will not exceed five years.

JIPS director Datuk Zamri Yahya said the deployment period is an internal management move being implemented in stages.

“To prevent members from being caught in unhealthy compromise causing them to conspire with criminals and smugglers, these personnel will be assigned to a certain area for not more than five years,” he told Bernama.

He was commenting on the recent arrests of police personnel following their involvement in abuse of power, also involving those in Johor and Sarawak.

Zamri said action had been taken against 12 senior officers and 15 other policemen for various misconduct committed between January and July this year.

Zamri said among other efforts in ensuring that members stayed away from issues of misconduct is to tighten the recruitment process and testing new recruits on their understanding of the Islamic religion as well as their civic and moral awareness.

“JIPS through the Religious and Counseling Division has also expanded its educational programmes and is cultivating the superior personal value culture in all levels of staff, in efforts to produce a high integrity and honest workforce.

“Counselling will also be given to problematic officers and staff before disciplinary action is taken against those who go against the rules,” he said. — Bernama