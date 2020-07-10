Cops nab man in Penang for attempting to hit son in lift with a hammer

A screenshot of a man attempting to hit a boy with a hammer in a lift of an apartment in Bandar Baru Farlim. ― Picture via Twitter/Malaysian Crime Watch

GEORGE TOWN, July 10 ― Police have arrested a man who was featured in a video attempting to hit his eight-year-old son with a hammer in a lift of an apartment in Bandar Baru Farlim, Air Itam, here yesterday.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the suspect, aged 42, was arrested at 9pm in Air Itam following a report lodged by his (suspect) 37-year-old wife.

He said the police also took the boy, who was with the man, to the Penang Hospital for examination.

The woman lodged the police report after receiving a footage of a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) on the incident from her sister, he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspect, who had three previous records, including for drug-related offences, tested negative for drug when arrested. ― Bernama