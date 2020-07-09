‘Fight with us’: Amanah Youth invites Syed Saddiq to join ranks after dismissal from Armada

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during an Armada fundraiser at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam December 2, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Newly-elected Amanah Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin has invited Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and his supporters to join the Islamist party after the MP’s removal from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and its Youth wing was finalised.

Shazni said that as former youth and sports minister as well as the Armada’s chief, Syed Saddiq has the experience to boost the role of Malaysia’s youth movement in politics.

“Following the dismissal of the Muar Member of Parliament and many members of Armada who may be dismissed, Amanah Youth would like to invite all of them to fight together in Amanah.

"Amanah is no stranger to Syed Saddiq and his Armada friends because from the 14th General Election to the present day, Amanah has continued to work with the unified pro-Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad group including Syed Saddiq," he said in a statement last night.

Syed Saddiq yesterday announced that he is withdrawing his legal suit challenging his removal from the party and would not delay efforts to remove him after his membership was revoked on May 28.

This comes after Armada released a statement to announce that the wing had replaced Syed Saddiq with former wing vice-president Mohd Aizad Roslan who is also his former political secretary.

Two Syed Saddiq loyalists were also replaced in the Armada leadership.

On June 9, disputed chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other MPs filed a lawsuit to challenge Bersatu’s termination of their memberships, and effectively their leadership roles, besides seeking compensation.

Yesterday, lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, who represents Dr Mahathir and others, said the hearing scheduled today at Kuala Lumpur High Court will go on despite Syed Saddiq’s announcement to withdraw from the suit.