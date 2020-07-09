Decision on Dr M’s court challenge against Muhyiddin and co over Bersatu sacking on Aug 7

Lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The High Court will decide on August 7 whether to proceed or strike out a suit by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and three other MPs challenging their removal from Bersatu.

Lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla represented Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir, his son and Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik, and Kubang Pasu MP Amiruddin Hamzah while Rosli Dahlan is the lead defence counsel for Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and three others.

The High Court had earlier today heard the arguments from both sides behind closed doors.

Haniff told reporters that Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, who was initially included in the suit as a plaintiff, is no longer a party.

“In this suit, Syed Saddiq is no longer a party, so whatever applications heard earlier, filed for and on his behalf is no longer pending for him, it is only pending for the others.

“His withdrawal does not bear any effect on the applications made by the other plaintiffs because this matter can stand on its own two feet,” Haniff said.

He said Syed Saddiq’s withdrawal did not suggest his belief that his removal from Bersatu was lawful.

“He is still maintaining it is improper, but he doesn’t want to do it through the courts.

“Let’s not read between the lines; his decision to withdraw has got no effect on his position as to whether his termination was lawful or not,” said Haniff.

Dr Mahathir and the four other MPs had filed a lawsuit on June 9 challenging the termination of their membership from the ruling party on May 28.

Lawyer Rosli Dahlan speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

The plaintiffs are seeking 26 court orders, including compensation for their expulsion, a declaration that Muhyiddin while president of the party is not its chairman and that Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin’s appointment as the party’s secretary-general is invalid.

Dr Mahathir, Mukhriz, Maszlee and Amiruddin insist they are still Bersatu members.