Cradle Fund: Nazrin's body had heat-induced marks, court told

Samirah Muzaffar, is accused of murdering her husband, Cradle Fund chief executive Nazrin Hassan. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, July 9 — A medical officer told the High Court here today that there were heat-induced marks on the body of Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan, who was found dead during a fire at home on June 14, 2018.

The prosecution’s 26th witness, Dr Nur Shafaradila Shamsul Anuar, who is a medical officer at the Sungai Buloh hospital, said the heat-induced marks indicated that Nazrin had not moved while his room on the upper floor of his house was on fire.

The 32-year-old doctor said this while testifying in Nazrin’s murder trial before Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman.

“I saw that the victim’s body was sprawled and there were burnt marks on the head and the body.

“I also noticed that the victim was exposed to heat but not directly from the flames. These marks happen when the victim does not move from the source of the fire,” she said.

Dr Nur Shafaradila said when she arrived at the scene of the incident at about 1.12pm, Nazrin was not breathing, his body was stiff and he had no pulse.

“I examined his right neck area and on his right hand and there was no pulse and I confirmed that he was dead at 1.13pm,” she said when replying to questions from Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Rohaida Che Hamid on the condition of Nazrin’s body.

Meanwhile, Dr Nur Shafaradila also told the court that Nazrin’s wife, Samirah Muzaffar showed no reaction when informed her husband was dead.

"The victim’s wife showed no reaction... no expressions of shock and she did not cry as well.

“From my experience, those who lose their family members, especially their husbands or wives will show some shock and sadness when something like that happens, but I saw no reaction from the wife of the victim,” she said.

Samirah, 45, a former senior executive at the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia, and two teenagers, aged 17 and 14, have been charged along with Indonesian citizen Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, with Nazrin’s murder.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am on June 14, 2018.

The trial continues tomorrow. — Bernama