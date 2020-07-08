Sabah police: No compromise on enforcement personnel colluding with migrant smugglers

Sabah police will not compromise in taking action against personnel of enforcement agencies who are in cahoots with migrant smugglers. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LAHAD DATU, July 8 — Sabah police will not compromise in taking action against personnel of enforcement agencies who are in cahoots with migrant smugglers.

Sabah Police Commissioner, Datuk Zaini Jass said at the moment there was no information on enforcement personnel being involved in this activity.

“We will not compromise on the matter and stern action under all available laws will be taken against them,” Zaini told a press conference here, today.

He said the government would continue to monitor and tighten controls on land and sea borders, especially at the ‘rat trails’, to restrict entry of undocumented migrants and ensure that the country’s sovereignty was safeguarded.

“There are attempts by undocumented migrants’ to enter Sabah but the number is not many,” he added.

He also said that the police have had a meeting with Malaysian Armed Force to coordinate operations to stop migrant smuggling activities.

“(For example) our police set up 24-hour roadblocks at eight locations between Beaufort and Sandakan,” he said, adding that this had helped in curbing migrant smuggling.

The roadblocks have also assisted in exposing smuggling activities and resulted in the seizure of illicit cigarettes and alcoholic beverages recently.

On Monday, the General Operations Force (GOF) seized 23,970 cartons of illicit cigarettes of various brands worth RM3,390,204 in Jalan Sri Aman, Batu 3, Tawau and a 38 year-old man, who is an IMM13 holder, was arrested to facilitate investigations. — Bernama