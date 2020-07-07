Tomok sings AG Coco's 'Banci Malaysia' for 2020 census launch

‘Banci Malaysia’ is sung by singer Tomok at its launch at the Putrajaya International Convention here. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― The Department of Statistics came up with a special song to mark the start of Malaysia census for 2020 today.

The song dubbed Banci Malaysia was written by Malaysian music producer Mohd Hezry Mohd Hafudz, popularly known as AG Coco and sung by singer Tomok at its launch at the Putrajaya International Convention here.

Census Malaysia 2020 was officially launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In his speech, Muhyiddin said the census acts as a guide towards formulating and implementing national development planning in the coming years.

Also in attendance was Minister in the Prime Minister Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.