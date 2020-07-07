Three DAP members get boot, eight others issued show-cause letters

hong Chieng Jen said DAP’s disciplinary committee has sacked three party members for participating in a counter-protest and issued show-cause letters to eight other members.. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — DAP’s disciplinary committee has sacked three party members for participating in a counter-protest and issued show-cause letters to eight other members.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the three were involved in the counter-protest held outside Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong’s office, shortly after the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government at the end of February, as they went up against another protest by DAP grassroots supporters over ship-jumping in the assembly seat.

“The members Kong Lai Ling, Ng Sook Whye and Khi Poh Chong have been sacked with immediate effect,” he said in a statement.

Chong said the trio were also found guilty of actively assisting Yong, who had been fired from DAP, despite the committee’s warnings that no party members could assist any MPs or assemblymen who jumped ship or were sacked.

“In the case of Kong, she has since accepted the position as Batu Gajah councillor under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“The committee has also identified those members who attended the press conference announcing A. Sivasuramaniam’s entry into Parti Gerakan on June 26,” he said.

These include Dan Adriel Daniel Velloo, Angeline Phillip Joe Phillip, P. Murugiah, Joseph Hendry Kovil Pillai John, Amir Abdullah, R. Marimutu, S. Theivanai and William John Johin Bin, who have been issued the show-cause letters.

“The committee has also decided to suspend the membership of Loh Eng Soon for a year, as he has intentionally slandered and defamed the name of state leaders on his Facebook account. His writings have also smeared the party’s good name.

“Once again, we stress that the committee will not tolerate any party members who accept positions within the PN government, or who choose to remain with or assist any representatives who have betrayed the party’s struggle. Stern action will be taken if the committee receives any complaints,” Chong said.