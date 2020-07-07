Senior minister spells out Parliament SOP ahead of July 13 sitting

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delivers the royal address during the opening of the first meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Prior registration using the MySejahtera app and temperature checks are among some of the new health and security measures that will be taken for the next Parliament session in the Covid-19 era.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced the next Dewan Rakyat session will be from July 13 to August 27 and that all lawmakers, government officials and journalists will have to follow the standard operating procedures approved in a special Cabinet meeting under the movement control order.

“Among the SOPs that were agreed upon include using face masks, hand sanitisers as well as arranging a one-metre social distancing for seating during the parliamentary meetings.

“All involved including Members of Parliament, government officers and media officers must go through a registration process using the MySejahtera application and temperature screenings before they are allowed entry,” he said in a statement.

Only MPs, their respective aides and officers will be allowed entry into the meeting halls.

Government officers and journalists are only allowed into the Parliament building.

The Dewan Rakyat session is expected to last for 25 days, followed by the Dewan Negara session which will be held from September 2 till September 23 for 11 days.