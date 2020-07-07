Royal Malaysian Navy has trained 276 submariners in past decade, says chief

RMN chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany speaks during an award ceremony in Kuala Lumpur January 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 7 — The Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) Submarine Force through its Submarine Training Centre here has produced 276 submariners since the centre opened 10 years ago.

Navy chief, Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said 167 of the submariners were those with submarine expertise at the advanced level, up to the highest level, namely, the Fifth Level Submarine Expertise Course or the Submarine Command Course.

“This is an achievement we should be proud of. It not only demonstrates the ability of the local-born to master the field of warfare below the surface involving modern and high-tech equipment, but it also saves costs by reducing the outflow of government money, “he said.

He said this after a ceremony on the pinning of the Submarine Expertise Insignia on seven officers and 17 personnel at the Kota Kinabalu RMN Base, near here, today.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohd Reza said the dreams of the 20 RMN staff came true, after struggling for more than 21 months, when the RMN Submarine Expertise Insignia were pinned to their chests and they were officially known as RMN submariners.

“We all realise that being a submariner is not only challenging but also very risky. Each submariner has a specific task that requires high commitment and relies heavily on each other to ensure that the submarine can always function safely, “he said.

Meanwhile, he said the government had previously allocated RM 1.4 billion for the Refit Project of two state-owned submarines that had been completed.

“This is proof of the high commitment of the government and the RMN to ensure that the preparedness of RMN submarines is always at the highest level. The refit project for both submarines will not only benefit the country’s defence, but will also have a positive impact on the eco-system of the local defence industry, “he added. — Bernama