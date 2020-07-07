PKR MPs confirm PM seeking to replace Dewan Rakyat Speaker, deputy in next sitting

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives for the opening of the first meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — PKR MP Fahmi Fadzil has confirmed today that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seeking to remove current Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and his deputy Nga Kor Ming in next week’s parliamentary sitting.

The Lembah Pantai MP tweeted a photo of the copy of the Order Paper for the July 13 sitting released today, showing four motions which also included naming former Election Commission chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan @ Harun as the new Speaker with Umno MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said his deputy.

“We will defend the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and his deputy,” Fahmi tweeted.

The motions also stated that Muhyiddin had agreed for the new duo to serve the positions should they be appointed, in line with Order 4(1) of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat.

PKR’s Kangar MP Noor Amin Ahmad also tweeted on the same topic.

Financial news outlet The Edge Markets had reported the motions yesterday, quoting anonymous sources.

The photo also showed Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin seeking for Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador to secure the road leading to Parliament, to ensure a smooth sitting.

This comes as Pakatan Harapan and its allies are planning a no-confidence vote against Muhyiddin and his administration after taking over Putrajaya in March.

Last week, electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 urged MPs to reject the motion to remove Mohamad Arif and Nga from their positions.

The July 13 session will be the second meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament, scheduled to last 25 days until Aug 27.