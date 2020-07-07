Penang CM gives statement for four hours at MACC on undersea tunnel project

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow is seen leaving the MACC building in George Town July 7, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 7 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was today present at the state office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah, here to give his statement on the Penang undersea tunnel project.

The top Penang leader arrived at the MACC building at 8.55am and was in the building for four hours and 15 minutes.

Upon coming out of the building at 1.15pm, Chow who was surrounded by reporters said the focus of his statement to MACC was on the undersea tunnel project.

“I was giving my statement to MACC since 9am and the focus was on the tunnel project as well as confirmation on the decision of the state executive council (exco) on the tunnel project (undersea tunnel),” he said and added that no documents were handed over to MACC.

When asked on long duration in giving statement, Chow said the questions as usual began with his background followed by his authority as an exco member.

Also seen entering the MACC building were former State Secretary, Datuk Seri Farizan Darus, former state Tourism Development and Culture Committee chaiman, Danny Law Heng Kiang as well as former Berapit assemblyman Lydia Ong Kok Fooi.

Yesterday, three Penang executive councillors, Jagdeep Singh Deo, Chong Eng and Phee Boon Poh were present at MACC office to give their statements on the project involving an overall cost of RM6.3 billion.

Last Friday, two MACC teams took statements from several employees at office of Deputy Chief Minister II, Prof Dr P.Ramasamy and the office of state Public Works, Utilities and Flood-Mitigation Committee chairman, Zairil Khir Johari.

Earlier, former Penang Port Commission chairman Jeffrey Chew who was remanded for four days from July 1 by the MACC to assist investigation on the project, was released on police bail on Saturday (July 4). — Bernama