National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan will build more towers to improve Puncak Borneo’s internet connectivity, says MP

Puncak Borneo MP Willie Anak Mongin speaks to the media at the lobby of Parliament, July 15, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, July 7 — Better internet connectivity and telecommunications services coverage will be available soon in the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency with the building of several more towers under the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP).

Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Plantations Industries and Commodities, Willie Mongin today said that this additional NFCP will be provided in 13 villages in three districts, namely Bau, Padawan and Serian.

“On top of that, Puncak Borneo is going to have additional tower projects through the Sarawak state government’s Digitalisation and Telecommunication Initiative as the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) is currently planning between 16 to 19 towers,” he said in a statement.

He said last year, eight villages in the constituency had enjoyed cellular communication services while another four settlements were provided with satellite broadband internet services.

“There are also plans to provide satellite broadband services in Kampung Sapit (a village in Puncak Borneo) and other areas that are outside the telecommunication grid,” he added. — Bernama