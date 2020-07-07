Johor police chief: Kota Tinggi bank robber acted alone, no evidence of family’s involvement

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (centre) and his deputy Datuk Khaw Kok Chin (right) during a press conference at the state police contingent headquarters today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 7 — Police investigations have revealed that the teenager who was shot dead while trying to rob a bank in Felda Air Tawar 5, in Kota Tinggi last month had acted alone and did not involve his family members or other parties.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay confirmed that investigations showed that the suspect had indeed acted alone.

“A detailed investigation by police also found that there is no involvement of the suspect's brother or sister as previously suggested.

“This is because our investigations are based on a comprehensive probe that included studying the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages and information from the suspect's family,” said Ayob Khan during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here.

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin and Johor criminal investigation department (CID) chief Assistant Commissioner Md Yusof Ahmad were also present.

In the June 18 incident, the 19-year-old entered a bank armed with a sickle and took a woman hostage at 2.04pm.

This prompted a security guard to fire his pump gun, hitting the victim’s chest and killing him while no customers or bank staff were injured during the incident.

Videos clips of the incident have gone viral on social media, which showed the suspect had his face covered while holding the weapon to a woman's neck.

Since then, the case has garnered various allegations and reactions on social media, with some claiming that the suspect was tricked by his family members into robbing the bank.