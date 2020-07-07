Covid-19: MAIWP allays SOP concerns about its kindergartens

MAIWP has provided a SOP guarantee to all parents with children in their 79 kindergartens in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan that they follow the guidance of the Ministry of Health to stop Covid-19 from spreading. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has provided a SOP guarantee to all parents with children in their 79 kindergartens in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan that they follow the guidance of the Ministry of Health to stop Covid-19 from spreading.

“All MAIWP’s kindergartens opened yesterday. Parents shouldn’t be worried about sending their children to school because the SOP is being strictly adhered to.

“The SOP starts from the moment the children step into the school, with body temperature taken and training on hand sanitiser use,” said MAIWP chairman, Datuk Seri Syed Hussien Alhabshee, to reporters during a visit to a MAIWP kindergarten in Cheras today.

He said that in order to ensure that social distancing is possible, attendance has been halved and students take turns coming to kindergarten based on the day that has been determined.

On the fees that was waived from April to June for about 6,000 students, Syed Hussien said the impact from the pandemic amounted to almost RM1 million.

“Fees have remained the same after reopening yesterday,” he said, adding that it is RM20 per month for those in the asnaf category and RM50 for those in the B40 category.

Nor Sakinah Sarju, 28, mum of Auni Darwisha Ahmad Fadzli, 5, said: “I am happy the kindergarten has opened because I don’t want my child to fall behind in class. Learning in school and at home is different.

“Moreover, my husband and I work so it’s difficult for us to teach our own child at home. During the day, it’s hard to focus attention on teaching, while at night there just isn’t enough time.

“I’m confident about sending my child back to school because the teachers WhatsApp-ed beforehand that there would be an SOP to follow. I, too, always remind my child to wear a face mask, use a hand sanitiser, avoid touching friends and a few other things,” Nor Sakinah said. — Bernama