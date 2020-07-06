Muhyiddin tells Putrajaya to move with times as country rebuilds post-Covid-19

A general view of the Perdana Putra building which houses the Prime Minister’s Office on the fifth floor, in Putrajaya February 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 6 — The procedure and way of working in the government must be reviewed to help the country rebuild itself in the new normal post-Covid-19, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the old ways were no longer suitable in the post-Covid-19 situation.

Speaking in his first meeting with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department since heading the government and implementing the movement control order (MCO), Muhyiddin said as far as possible, the many levels of decision-making should be reduced and the heads of agencies and departments given the authority to make immediate decisions.

He said the Chief Secretary to the Government can serve as the key facilitator in the event ministries or agencies had issues to discuss so that they do not face action from auditors or enforcement agencies.

“This is something that we cannot avoid. These measures are some of what we must think of to help recovery efforts to revive the country’s economy,” Muhyiddin said at the assembly held in Dataran Perdana, Perdana Putra, here today.

Muhyiddin said although Malaysia had almost overcome Covid-19 faster than other countries, bureaucratic and administrative issues should not be the reason those countries recover faster than Malaysia.

“This is not a good example because we take longer to help all sectors recover.

“So we are facing a very big challenge, not just at the JPM but also at every deparment and ministry level, including in the state governments and local authorities,” he said.

Quoting the Economic Action Council report, Muhyiddin said although the industry should be able to move fast after the economic sector was opened up, this was not the case following several issues, including financial problems such as insufficient revolving capital.

“So our role as civil servants is connected to them, whether through providing direct services or issuing licences, conducting certain tests or making a decision about their applications, it is a more challenging task for us,” he said.

Muhyiddin also stressed that the Perikatan Nasional government upheld all the principles it had fought for to create a government which is clean and has integrity.

Stressing that there would be no compromise in this matter, Muhyiddin said the present government will continue with the National Anti-Corruption Plan which it had agreed upon with the previous administration.

“We want to ensure that the government administration is according to the 'rule of law', and what we implement is not seen as abusing our power,” he said.

Muhyiddin also stressed that the government adminstration should be conducted in an organised and proper manner, especially in financial matters so that there is no wastage.

On government expenditure, he said almost 45 to 50 per cent of development allocation had been spend despite some hitches during the MCO, but there was still more to be done before the end of the year.

“Of course I am hoping for close collaboration between us, if there are any issues or problems, we should discuss them with all parties and heads of departments, and we must remember that we do not work in silo,” he said. — Bernama