Pakatan says its state govts won’t be dissolved should snap polls be called

Pakatan's Presidential Council said its stand remains that the focus of both federal and state governments should be on helping the public following the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) said today it will not dissolve state governments under its administration, even if an early general election is called.

In a statement following its meeting, its Presidential Council said its stand remains consistent that the focus of both federal and state governments should be on helping the public following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, we are of the view that if a shock general election is called before the end of the five-year terms, the state governments administered by PH should continue and not be dissolved,” it said.



PH and its allies currently hold four state governments: Selangor, Penang, Negri Sembilan and Sabah.

MORE TO COME