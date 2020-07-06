Johor MB welcomes formation of shadow Cabinet by Pakatan within state

Datuk Hasni Mohammad (centre) said it was only natural that Johor Pakatan Harapan formed a shadow Cabinet as check-and-balance to his administration. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 6 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad welcomed the formation of a shadow Cabinet by the state’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact to serve as a check-and-balance to his administration.

He said the formation of the shadow Cabinet by Johor PH was a natural progress for any political Opposition pact.

“It is a good move as I myself had a shadow Cabinet when I was the Johor Opposition leader.

“Who you see here with me (state government excos) made up my former shadow Cabinet,” said Hasni during a press conference after the Ibrahim Johor Economic Council (IJEC) at the Jen Hotel in Puteri Harbour here today.

He was replying to a question on an earlier announcement that the state PH chapter will create a shadow Cabinet.

Hasni, who is also the Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) and state Umno chief, added that with the shadow Cabinet, the people may give a chance to the Opposition in becoming the next state government.

Earlier today, it was reported that Johor PH will create a shadow Cabinet to serve as check-and-balance to the Pakatan Nasional (PN)-led Johor government and its policies.

The latest move was part of preparing the coalition following the possibility of an early general election being called.

At present, Johor is controlled by PN under the leadership of its Hasni, who is from Umno.

His administration holds a simple majority of 29 seats, while the state PH coalition has 27 seats.

The Johor assembly has 56 seats. Both Umno and DAP have 14 each. The remaining seats are held by Bersatu (11), Amanah (nine), PKR (four), MIC (two), PAS (one) and one independent.



