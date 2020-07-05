New Chini rep Mohd Sharim hits the ground running

Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Sharim Md Zin flips a roti canai at a stall during a meet-the-people session after his by-election victory in Chini yesterday July 5, 2020. — Bernama

PEKAN, July 5 — Fresh from his by-election win last night, Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Mohd Sharim Md Zin wasted no time in getting down to work — meeting people in the Chini state constituency today.

By 8am, Mohd Sharim was already having breakfast with Felda Chini 3 residents at a “roti canai” stall before heading to the Pasar Tani Kekal Chini in Bandar Dara Chini to thank the people for electing him as their new representative.

Members of the community, especially the older Chini generation, were delighted with his victory, congratulating Mohd Sharim, who is familiar to them as he is a second-generation Felda settler there.

Mohd Sharim said the meet-the-people session was his first task as the state assemblyman, as he wanted to find out more about their grievances before working to resolve their problems with the help of the authorities.

“Today I met with Felda Chini 3 residents and listened to their views as well as their problems. InsyaAllah (God willing) I will meet with residents in other areas after this,” he added.

“There are issues on development and also water problems in Chini, and with the cooperation of the state and federal governments, we will solve these problems in the near future,” he said.

He said economic development would be given attention, adding that the proposed paper mill in Paloh Hinai is expected to provide job opportunities to over 3,000 youths in the constituency.

Mohd Sharim retained the Chini seat for BN with a majority of 12,650 votes, garnering 13,872 votes to beat two independent candidates, Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, who obtained 1,222 votes, and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49, who had only 137 votes. — Bernama