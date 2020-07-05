Boat sinks off Semporna: One rescued, another missing, says MMEA

MMEA Semporna Maritime Zone director Commander Norrimi Hassan said the search and rescue operation for the missing man was being conducted over five sectors covering an area of 101 square nautical miles. — Picture by Dawn Chin

SEMPORNA, July 5 — A man has been reported missing while his friend was found safe after their boat sank in heavy seas off Pulau Mabul, near here, yesterday.

The rescued victim, Salimin Paludin, 44, managed to contact his elder brother, who then informed the police about the incident that occurred at 7am.

Salimin was rescued by the Semporna Marine Police Force (PPM) at 9.45am and sent to Semporna Hospital for treatment.

His friend, Mahmur Ajae, 45, is still missing.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) Semporna Maritime Zone director Commander Norrimi Hassan said the search and rescue (SAR) operation was being conducted over five sectors covering an area of 101 square nautical miles.

“The SAR was activated at 1.30pm yesterday, after receiving the call from PPM about the incident at 10.45 am,” he said, adding that the operation included assistance from PPM, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

According to Norrimi, both the victims were former RMN personnel and were out fishing when the incident occurred. — Bernama