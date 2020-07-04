Perak receives more than 7,000 hotel bookings since RMCO, says state tourism chief

Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi said the state government would ensure tourism operators follow the prescribed SOP to prevent the spread of Covid-19.. — Picture via Facebook/NoleeRadzi

IPOH, July 4 — A total of 7,736 bookings were received by hotels in Perak since the recovery movement control order (RMCO) came into effect on June 10, said State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi.

She said although committed to attract tourists to Perak, the state government would ensure tourism operators follow the prescribed standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Indirectly, it can restore the confidence of tourists on the safety and health of their destinations in Perak,” she told reporters after a working visit to the Lost World Of Tambun (LWOT) here today.

Meanwhile, LWOT general manager Nurul Nuzairi Mohd Azahari said the water theme park was fully open to the public from today, with the management making several improvements to ensure safety of visitors.

“They include checking the water quality every two hours to ensure the chlorine content in the water, which acts as an active ingredient against germs, is at normal level,” he added.

He said the ticket price is still the same, which is RM110 for children and RM117 for adults. The park operates from 11 am to 11 pm everyday, except on Tuesday. — Bernama