Investigations into death of fireman Adib still ongoing, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The investigations into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim are still underway, and witnesses will be called up again after receiving instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said the police had previously submitted the investigation papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers, however, the department was told to further streamline the findings.

“This (further investigation) is what the Criminal Investigation Department is currently doing. Prior to this, I found that the actions taken (by the personnel involved) were organised and in line with the set Standard Operating Procedures.

“I guarantee that all aspects of the case will be fully investigated, and none of the facts will be concealed,” he told Bernama.

He said this when asked to comment on Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin’s recent suggestion for the police to recall all the witnesses to the firefighter’s death to bring the true culprits to justice.

Abdul Hamid said that the police were facing some technical issues in the case, while the process of hunting down the witnesses was also time-consuming.

“Some of the information received is either inaccurate or not detailed enough, which slows down the process,” he said.

On Wednesday, Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed that the police would resolve all actions and instructions from the prosecutor with regard to the case in the near future.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station sustained serious injuries during a commotion at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on November 27, 2018.

On September 27 last year, the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court ruled that the fireman’s death was the result of a crime committed by more than two or three unknown persons. — Bernama