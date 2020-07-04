Chini by-election: Six voters with symptoms allowed to vote in medical tent, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said six voters detected having symptoms in the Chini state by-election today were allowed to vote in a medical tent. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 4 — Six voters detected having symptoms in the Chini state by-election today were allowed to vote in a medical tent, says Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the Pekan District Health Office and other agencies had begun preparations early to ensure the voting process went smoothly in compliance with the new norms and set standard operating procedures (SOP).

Among the Covid-19 prevention measures implemented by the health office included placing medical and monitoring teams at the polling stations to conduct temperature checks and ensure voters complied with the SOP.

“Voters who fail the temperature check and have other symptoms will cast their vote in a special tent with a designated SOP. The voters will then be examined by the medical team for further action,” he said in a press statement today.

He added that as of 3pm, one voter was referred to the Health Clinic for further treatment.

Dr Noor Hisham said 140 health workers were on duty at 13 polling stations during the by-election.

“Well done to all the officials who are doing their duty to ensure that the election process runs smoothly. Well done to the voters as well who are carrying out the voting process in compliance with the new normal and the set SOP,” he added. — Bernama