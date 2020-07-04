250 Ampang PKR members quit party

Ampang PKR deputy branch chief D. Nallan is among the 250 members of the Ampang PKR division that announced that they were quitting the party, effective today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — A total of 250 members of the Ampang PKR division, including its committee leaders, announced that they were quitting the party, effective today.

Its vice-chief D. Nallan said the decision was made after losing confidence in the leadership of party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the lopsided scenario of sacking and suspension of party members that led to a split in the party.

He claimed that those who quit the party included members from three different committees; division committee (13 members), youth committee (12), and women’s committee (nine), which left the division automatically dissolved.

“When we have two-thirds of the elected committee members quitting the party, we have the power to dissolve the Ampang PKR as enshrined in the party constitution”, he told a press conference here today.

In the meantime, Nallan said the group fully supported the government of the Perikatan Nasional led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and would carry on their struggles using non-governmental organisation platform, namely, Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN), Nation of Women (NOW) and Pemuda Negara. — Bernama