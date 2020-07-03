Mohamed Azmin to meet industry players in Johor

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaking at the Miti 2019 Excellent Service Awards Ceremony at the Miti Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 3 — Senior Minister as well as International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali will be meeting industry players during his two-day visit to Johor starting tomorrow.

The International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) said the visit was part of the ministry’s continuous effort to address challenges and issues faced by industries particularly during the Movement Control Order which was implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohamed Azmin will be accompanied by MITI secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali and other senior officials.

“The ‘turun padang’ initiative will enable industries to provide their views and recommendations to the government particularly in relation to restart and recovery of their businesses,” MITI said in a statement today.

It said the visit would also allow the ministry and its agencies to get first-hand information on issues the companies were facing and the transformation they had undergone due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The meeting with the agencies and companies would help MITI to design a better strategy and policies to support industry’s growth moving forward, it said.

Mohamed Azmin will also pay a courtesy call on Menteri Besar Johor Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad, followed by a round-table session with industry representatives.

The closed-door dialogue will enable industries to engage directly with both Hasni and Mohamed Azmin on business-related issues concerning both the Federal and state governments.

“MITI and its agencies will intensify outreach to businesses, be it small and medium enterprises, mid-tier companies or multinational companies. As businesses need to adapt to the new normal, so do the ministries and agencies.

“The government will improve its efforts to work together with industries and businesses in accelerating their business recovery and ensure assistance through various stimulus measures including the National Economic Recovery Plan will reach the rakyat,” MITI said. — Bernama