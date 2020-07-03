MMEA: Location for forward operating base in northern waters of Langkawi identified

MMEA director-general Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the base would help improve the country’s maritime border control and prevent encroachment by illegal immigrants. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, July 3 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has identified a location in Kubang Badak here to serve as the forward operating base to monitor the northern waters of the island.

“Prior to the recent issues pertaining to the Rohingyas as well as Covid-19, the MMEA had actually identified a location in Kubang Badak to be made a forward operating base.

“MMEA plans to place two boats and 12 personnel at the site, the base will have a faster response time to incidents such as criminal activities or rescue efforts as currently, we need to make a long detour in order to reach the northern waters of Langkawi,” he said during a press conference here today.

He was asked to comment on a series of encroachments by ethnic Rohingyas through the northern waters of Langkawi prior to this.

Earlier, Mohd Zubil witnessed the handing over of duties ceremony for the Kedah and Perlis Maritime Director’s post.

Former Putajaya MMEA Search and Rescue and Disaster Relief Division director First Admiral Mohd Zawawi Abdullah replaces Rear Admiral Datuk Wan Afandi Wan Ahmad, who retired on June 11.

Kedah and Perlis Maritime Operations deputy director Capt Zulinda Ramly was also present. — Bernama