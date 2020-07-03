Malaysian man charged with travelling to Syria to commit terrorism

The charge was framed under Section 130JA of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment up to 30 years and also must be fined, if convicted. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — A Malaysian man, who holds a degree from a local public university, faced a charge of going from Malaysia to Syria for terrorism activities in the High Court here today

The accused, Ahmad Naim Zaid, 35, however, pleaded not guilty before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

He was charged with committing the offence at the KL International Airport, Sepang on March 11, 2015.

The charge was framed under Section 130JA of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment up to 30 years and also must be fined, if convicted.

It is believed he was caught upon returning from Syria.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Suffian Jaafar appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsel Farida Mohammad.

The court set Aug 3 for re-mention and submission of documents. — Bernama