MACC interviews Penang officials over state’s tunnel project

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission investigators went to the office of the Penang government today where they recorded the statements of several exco members for their investigation into the state's Undersea Tunnel project.

A source confirmed that a team of MACC officers visited the state government office at the Komtar building in George Town and interviewed Deputy Chief Minister P. Ramasamy and Zairil Khir Johari, the State Exco for Flood Mitigation, Public Works and Utilities this morning.

“They might interview some other exco later today,” said the source who did not want to elaborate further.

According to Malaysiakini, the MACC will also interview Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and his other deputy, Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, this afternoon.

On Wednesday, MACC arrested former Penang Port Commission chairman Jeffrey Chew Gim Eam as part of its ongoing probe into the Penang Undersea Tunnel project.

Chew, former special officer for former Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng in 2012 is believed to be under investigation for alleged graft involving Penang's ambitious undersea tunnel project that will connect the island to the mainland.

In a March 4 statement last year, the commission confirmed that it had opened six investigative papers related to the underwater tunnel project in Penang.

The MACC said the first investigation paper was opened in July 2017, while another five were opened in January 2018.

“A total of five investigative papers were completed and referred to the deputy public prosecutor.

“Three investigative papers have been returned to the commission for further investigation, while two are still under review by the deputy public prosecutor.

“The rest is still under investigation by the MACC,” the commission said in a statement on March 4 last year.