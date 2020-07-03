Former contractor claims trial in Seremban to 64 charges of rape, unnatural sex

According to the charge sheet, the man was charged with 11 counts of raping the 37-year-old woman at a house in Kampung Haji Sulaiman, Panchang, Rembau from June 4 to 18. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, July 3 — A former contractor was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 64 counts of raping, performing unnatural sex, causing hurt, confining, and being in possession of obscene videos and nude photographs of a woman in May and June this year.

Mohd Tahir Ayub, 58, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial to all the charges after they were read out before Judge Diana Md Razali.

According to the charge sheet, the man was charged with 11 counts of raping the 37-year-old woman at a house in Kampung Haji Sulaiman, Panchang, Rembau from June 4 to 18.

The charge, framed under Section 375 of the Penal Code and can be punished under Section 376 (1) of the same Act, provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

The man was also charged with 48 counts of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent on the victim between May 28 and June 18, and if convicted, he may face a prison term of between five and 20 years and whipping as provided for under Section 377C of the Penal Code.

He was also charged with five counts of causing injury and wrongfully confining the victim for 12 days beginning May 28, as well as threatening to kill and to distribute the videos and nude photographs of the victim, which were in his possession.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur’atiqah Sapari prosecuted while the accused was represented by counsel Muhamad Imran Mohamad Farok.

The judge allowed bail at RM306,000 for all charges, with one surety and ordered the accused to report himself at a nearby police station on the 15th of every month, and surrender his passport to the court. Aug 26 was set for mention.

Meanwhile, in two separate Sessions courts, a road maintenance worker claimed trial to five charges of raping his underage stepsister between September 2018 and June 20 this year.

The 21-year-old accused was alleged to have committed the first offence on the girl when she was 14, in a house in Rembau.

The charge under Section 375 of the Penal Code provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping if convicted.

The accused was allowed bail of RM32,000 for all charges and was also ordered to refrain himself from harassing the alleged victim physically or verbally and to report to a nearby police station on the 15th of every month. August 11 was set for mention. — Bernama