Fadillah: New Dewan Rakyat Speaker has been identified

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The candidate to be appointed as the new Dewan Rakyat Speaker has been identified, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) parliamentary chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof disclosed.

Without giving a name, Fadillah said that the candidate is not a Member of Parliament, and when asked whether the candidate is a Sarawakian, he just smiled.

“I’m not naming anyone, but what’s for sure is that the candidate is well qualified and a Malaysian,” he told a press conference after presenting Completion Contractor Certificates to 39 recipients here today.

Last Sunday, Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof confirmed he had received a motion to terminate him of his Dewan Rakyat Speaker post.

He said also received was a motion to terminate his deputy Nga Kor Ming from his post. — Bernama