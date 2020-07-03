Chini by-election: Cast your votes, follow SOP, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a daily press conference regarding the recovery movement control order (RMCO) at the Perdana Putra in Putrajaya July 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Voters in the Chini state constituency are urged to cast their votes in the by-election tomorrow, although they will be subjected to the strict standard operating procedure (SOP).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob advised all voters to adhere to the new normal as the by-election would be the first ever to be held during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A strict SOP does not mean you cannot fulfil your responsibility (to vote).

“I call upon all voters to cast their votes including those residing outside the constituency,” he said at a media conference on the RMCO developments, here, today.

Ismail Sabri said the voters must comply with the new normal such as maintaining social distance while queuing and waiting for their turn to cast their votes, as well as wearing a face mask in crowded areas.

He added that the SOP outlined by the Election Commission must be adhered to in order to safeguard everyone’s health and security.

There are 20,990 voters in the Chini constituency, comprising 20,972 normal voters and 18 early voters. — Bernama