Bidor murder case: Two men arrested

TAPAH, July 3 — Police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found in an oil palm estate along Jalan Bidor-Sungkai in the sleepy town of Bidor near here, on Monday.

Tapah police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said police caught the first suspect, aged 38, on Wednesday (July 1) in Tanjung Tualang near here while the second, aged 41, in Jalan Patani, George Town, Penang, about 200km north of Bidor, yesterday.

“The Tapah Magistrate’s court has allowed them to be remanded for a week,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Azharuddin said the identity of the victim was established by comparing her fingerprints with records at the National Registration Department and that she was a 47-year-old local woman.

He said the post-mortem conducted at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB), Ipoh found the cause of death to be due to blunt-force trauma.

‘‘Our investigations found a relative had lodged a missing persons report saying that she had not returned home since June 9,” he said, adding that both suspects knew the victim and that further investigations were ongoing, particularly to find the motive. — Bernama