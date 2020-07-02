Two vacant Selangor exco positions to be filled by end July, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the two exco portfolios left vacant in the state government will be filled latest by end July. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 2 — The two exco portfolios left vacant in the Selangor state government will be filled latest by end July, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said.

The positions were left vacant after State Tourism and Culture, Malay Civilisation and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari of Bersatu lost the post after the party left the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, and Haniza Mohamad Talha who held the Housing and Urban Living portfolio was stripped of her PKR membership.

He said though he had just received Haniza’s expulsion letter from PKR, the state government has allowed the Lembah Jaya assemblyman to continue with her duties until a new candidate takes over.

Amirudin, who is also Selangor PKR chairman, said Haniza was allowed to attend the exco meeting yesterday adding that she had 14 days to appeal to the party against her expulsion.

“The Housing and Urban Living post is critical and we need to ensure a smooth transition process,” he said.

“God willing before Hari Raya Aidiladha the two candidates will be appointed to fill the positions,” he told reporters after a prize presentation ceremony for the ‘SMG Water Are You Doing? Show Us Your Art!’ contest today.

When asked on Selangor PKR’s preparation should a snap election be held, Amirudin said the party is ready to face the possibility.

In fact, he said, after the recent PH meeting, the coalition was making plans to mobilise its election machinery to be fully prepared should GE15 be held anytime soon. — Bernama