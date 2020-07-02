Pakatan says Ariff proven as Speaker, should not be replaced

On Sunday, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof confirmed receiving the Perikatan Nasional government’s motions proposing to terminate his and Nga’s terms. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― The Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretariat said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and his deputy, Nga Kor Ming, should both remain in their posts to continue with ongoing parliamentary reforms.

In a statement on the government’s motion to remove both men, PH said Mohamad Ariff has restored public confidence in Parliament.

“From the formation of the new Parliamentary Select Committees, the creation of an All-Party Parliamentary Group has strengthened relations between Members of Parliament and civil society, as well as various improvements to the running of Parliament .

“YB Tan Sri Speaker has proven that the institutional reform efforts that began post-GE-14 have begun to bear fruit and must continue,” PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution, Amanah secretary-general Datuk Dr Hatta Ramli and DAP national secretary Anthony Loke said the joint statement.

On Sunday, Ariff confirmed receiving the Perikatan Nasional government’s motions proposing to terminate his and Nga’s terms.

He said both motions were adopted in accordance with common practice and in accordance with Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders without prejudice.

According to reports, Ariff might he replaced by his former student in University Malaya and former Election Commission chairman Datuk Azhar Harun.

The PH secretariat said its coalition parties fully supported Ariff and Nga as there was no need for them to be replaced.

“We also oppose any attempt to replace both of them, especially since they have and are believed to continue to serve fairly and fairly, and there is no need for any change in these two positions.”